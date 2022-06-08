The Earl T. Shinhoster Youth Leadership Institute 2022 Summer Program Is Accepting Applications

It’s Here! Time To Register! The Earl T. Shinhoster Youth Leadership Institute is a one-week summer program June 27-July 1, 2022 for youth ages 12 to 16 years from 9 AM – 5 PM

A stimulating week of interactive activities awaits youth who would like to discover and sharpen their leadership skills. The Institute is accepting applications for this year’s program focused on decision-making and goal setting. Creative Leadership for Young Leaders is this year’s theme.

During the week, youth will learn to play chess, hear from civic leaders and businesspeople, and talk with two young cousins who opened their own snow cone business. They will also meet one of this year’s Flocabulary Champions and learn creative problem-solving and critical thinking skills from a Uganda artist.

Youth also will be exposed to leadership skills, team building, communication skills – written and verbal, civic responsibility, financial literacy, cultural awareness, and entrepreneurship. They also will take field trips to cultural sites in Savannah. Along the way, youth will learn new skills and make new friends. The Institute is a non-profit organization that began in 2009 to help youth develop their leadership skills and discover their potential to become successful and productive citizens. Since its inception, the Institute has been preparing young people to seize leadership opportunities in their schools, neighborhoods, and religious institutions. Its aim is to raise up new leaders who can help meet the challenges of the 21st century and beyond.

Young leaders who have attended the Institute also have participated in civic activities as part of the Institute throughout the year. Pre-COVID pandemic events include commemorating Mr. W.W. Law during the 2021 Savannah Black Heritage Festival and the Institute’s inaugural literacy project, the Second Saturday Reading Hour.

Our program this year will be held in the fellowship hall at Speedwell United Methodist Church, 7259 Skidaway Road. Lunch and snacks will be provided daily. The registration fee is $100.00. Limited scholarships are available. To register or for more information call, 912 341- 5858 or 912 232–2626.