The Current & The Savannah Tribune Co-Host Online Voter Education Event

The Current, Coastal Georgia’ s only in-depth investigative news source, along with The Savannah Tribune, one of the oldest Black-owned and operated publications in America, announced they are co-hosting an online voter education event to inform voters from Savannah to Brunswick how to vote safely and effectively in the local elections November 2 under Georgia’s new election law.

The event will be held two evenings—Tuesday, October 5 and Wednesday- day, October 6—from 6:30- 7:30 pm and will feature a panel of experts from—

• Georgia Secretary of State’s office,

• Chatham County Board of Registrars, • Chatham County Board of Elections,

• ACLU of Georgia, and

• League of Women Voters. This event is free and open to the public, but advanced registration is required. The link to register is on The Current’s website at thecurrentga.org/the-current-events/.

For additional information about The Current, please visit www.TheCurrentGA.org or call 917-582-6644.

For additional information about The Savannah Tribune, please visit The Savannah Tribune’s Facebook page, our website at www.savannahtribune.com or call 912-233-6128.