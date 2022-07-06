The Culturist Union Presented Pride Movie Night

By Savannah Tribune | on July 06, 2022

 
 

Wing-N-It Savannah, a pop-up restaurant, partnered with The Culturist Union to celebrate Pride Month for a Movie night The event took place last Thursday, June 30th. The Pride Movie Night event is to show appreciation and gratitude for the LGBTQ community. The Culturist Union had their Grand Opening on June 17th so this Pride Movie Night is an excellent way to end the month. Wing-N-It Savannah will continue to partner with local businesses to offer amazing culinary experiences. Savannah’s own Carver State Bank is Sponsoring the Event.

