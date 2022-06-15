The Culturist Union Grand Opening

The Culturist Union (TCU), a coffeehouse and artisan marketplace centered around the artistic and social empowerment of Black creators, proudly announces its upcoming grand opening located at 3129 Bull Street in Savannah, GA. The two-day event, set for June 17-18, will include a networking event in partnership with Truist Bank and the Greater Savannah Black Chamber of Commerce on Friday morning followed by a soirée that evening, and the ribbon cutting on Saturday morning.

The fully renovated building that is now home to The Culturist Union is more than a coffeeshop and marketplace. It’s a gathering space where good vibes and social change intersect. TCU boasts Good Citizen coffee; tea from the locally-owned Ashford Tea Company; organic, house- made syrups; sugar cane from Promised Land Farms in Port Wentworth; homemade sandwiches and pastries; books, candles, spices, and more made by local Black artists and artisans; and murals by Savannah-based artists, Arielle Lang and Nae’Keisha Jones.

In addition to being a full-service coffeehouse,

TCU offers rental space and a variety of programs and community engagement opportunities. TCU’s CEO, Elbi Elm, is proud to bring the long-awaited company to the City of Savannah for the enjoyment of the community, tourists, community partners, and businesses from across the country.

“The Culturist Union is a dream come true,” said Elm, a U.S. Air Force veteran, “for myself and the community. I wanted to create a space that celebrates Black people and celebrates Chatham County while welcoming everyone. If you appreciate good coffee, good music, and even better company, you’ll love it here!”

Schedule of Events:

Friday, June 17th (7:30a- 9a): Networking Event

Friday, June 17th (6:30p- 9p): Soirée*

Saturday, June 18th (9a-12p): Ribbon-cutting

*Tickets for the soiree are $50 and includes two drinks, hors d’oeuvre, and a live band. Purchase here: bit.ly/tcujuneteenth.

For more information, contact: hello@theculturistunion.com.