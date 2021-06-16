The Culturist Union Brings A New Normalcy Back To Savannah For Juneteenth With A Series of Events

The Culturist Union is hosting events throughout the month of June in its efforts to fundraise money for the grand opening of their cultural space in Downtown Savannah, GA. The first of its kind, black owned coffeehouse for creatives will host events like Yoga in the Park and a Cocktail Dinner including a Silent Auction by the Eden Supper Club. The fundraising dinner takes place Tuesday, June 29, 2021, from 5 pm-8 pm at Ardsley Station. with an exclusive virtual tour with Old Savannah Trolleys of The Culturist Union, and more. Elbi Elm, the founder of The Culturist Union, wants to give creators in Savannah a place to collaborate, connect, and re-energize. The Culturist Union and Eden Supper Club fundraiser dinner will be the first in history for The Culturist Union. The cuisine of this ground-breaking night is to be catered by Chef Jared Jackson and live music by jazz musician Timothy Christopher. The attire for this ground-breaking night is cocktail attire; the tickets are $250 per person, and as stated, all proceeds from the evening will benefit The Culturist Union. Reserve your tickets by June 15, 2021, by going to The Culturist Union website and purchasing your ticket!