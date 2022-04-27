The Creative Coast’s FastPitch Competition to take place on May 4th at Service Brewing

Savannah’s epic startup pitch event is back! The Creative Coast’s Fast- Pitch event provides a platform for promising entrepreneurs starting new businesses or growing existing ones. The event allows contestants to each make a 5-MINUTE PITCH of their ventures in front of a live audience, including investors. FastPitch 2022 will take place live and in person on Wednesday, May 4, 2022 from 4:00pm to 6:00pm at Service Brewing, which is located at 574 Indian Street.

All pitch participants are vetted and have received extensive coaching and feedback from experienced business mentors prior to the event. Contestants have spent weeks refining their idea, understanding their business model and financials, learning to successfully articulate their pitch and executive summary, and crafting a slide deck. Stay tuned for an announcement of the pitch participants in the coming weeks.

For more information, contact kaitlin@thecreativecoast.org with inquiries.