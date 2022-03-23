“The Creation Of Art & The Preservation Of Culture Are How We Tell Our Stories”

Usually we don’t think of a political campaign office having an art gallery. But the Wade Herring for Congress campaign is anything but ordinary. A pillar of the campaign is local arts and culture, making the community art gallery a favorite feature of the campaign office. Different artists work is featured throughout the year highlighting different campaign themes. Black History Month set the theme for the current show, Colors of the Coast, which will run through the end of March. The show features four local African American artists, each with their own distinct artistic styles. The featured artists are L. Shameka Best, Denise Braswell, Brayden Heiges, and Calvin Woodum who have graciously shared their work with the campaign.

Each piece is available for purchase with all proceeds going to the artist. Upcoming shows include “It’s a Matter of Faith”, featuring photos of churches across the First Congressional District, “Doing Right, Civil Rights’, a look at the Student Non-Violent Coordinating Committee (SNCC), and “Our Fragile Coast” featuring work highlighting the Georgia coast. For more information about the art and artists contact tkohler@wadeherringforcongress.com. For information about the campaign please contact info@wadeherringforcongress.com.