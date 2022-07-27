The Consortium of Doctors Convened For Its 30th Annual Conference

The

Consortium of Doctors, Ltd (COD) convened in Savannah for its 30th Annual Conference July 20 – 24, 2022. The organization was founded by Savannahian Dr. Abigail H. Jordan, who is solely responsible for the erection of the African American Family Monument at Rousakis Plaza on the Savannah Riverfront. COD members reside in states throughout the United States, where they serve at local, state and national levels to improve policies and practices for each of us.

Significant events were: The Youth Summit and the essay/video presentations of three Contestants on the topic: “How has the pandemic affected my education?”

Winners of the presentations 1st place: Nia Conley; 2nd place: Ivanna Scott; and 3rd place: Deonni Dorsey.

Visiting The African American Family Monument; Viewing “Jordan’s Bench” installed at Carver State Bank; and Lunch in the President’s dining room at Savannah State University, with remarks by SSU president Kimberly Ballard Washington where conversations were related to instituting a partnership between COD and SSU to perpetuate institutional equity in HBCUs. The Closing Celebration at Good Times Jazz Bar, included a 4-course banquet prepared for us by Chef Randall.

On Sunday, we worshipped at St. James AMEC and heard the Word preached by Reverend Anthony R. Scott.

Members returned to their homes with unforgettable memories of our Conference, and gathering in Savannah, The Hostess City.

Adams Funeral Services provided complimentary limo transportation, under the direction of Amari Adams.