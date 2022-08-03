The Chatham County Front Porch Hosts Back-to-School Block Rock!

Last Saturday, July 30th, 2022, The Front Porch, Chatham County’s first Multi-Agency Resource Center for Youth hosted their second annual “Back to School Block Rock” at WW Law Community Center. The purpose of The Front Porch’s Back to School Block Rock is to: 1) Provide donated school uniforms to those youth and families in need 2) To serve as an information fair for both our community partners and the larger network of Chatham County agencies which serve families and youth 3) Provide back to school preparation items to youth and families in need during a fun and safe event.

“We wanted to have an opportunity to bring the Back-to-School Block Rock to this community to provide resources that will help students have a successful start to school. The event, hosted by the Front Porch, provided lots of fun and positive activity as well as school uniforms, and resources for families and youth” said Patricia Merritt, Administrator for Chatham County Juvenile Court.

Established in 2019, The Front Porch is a community-based risk reduction program designed to identify children and families who are at risk of becoming involved with the Juvenile Court system. Youth who are referred to The Front Porch are assessed to identify any needs, concerning behaviors or situations that may warrant intervention. The Front Porch staff will then connect youth and families with appropriate services to address those needs.

“All signs point to another fantastic school year given the ardent support of our community partners like the Front Porch. With events like Back-to=School Block Rock, area students and families are reminded of the power of community partnerships in preparing our students for a new school year and a productive future!” stated Dr. Ann Levett, Superintendent, Chatham County Public Schools.