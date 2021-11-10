The Chatham County Front Porch Hosts “3 Years Long, 700 Strong” Anniversary Celebration!

On Friday, October 29th The Front Porch, Chatham County’s first Multi-Agency Resource Center for Youth hosted their Third Annual Anniversary Celebration at 2203 Abercorn Street. Established in 2019, The Front Porch is a community-based risk reduction program designed to identify children and families who are at risk of becoming involved with the Juvenile Court system. Youth who are referred to The Front Porch are assessed to identify any needs, concerning behaviors or situations that may warrant intervention. The Front Porch staff will then connect youth and families with appropriate services to address those needs.

“The Front Porch is based on an innovative diversion model that has proven to be a successful formula nationwide. Case managers from multiple social service organizations come together to assist youth and families on the verge of becoming involved with the juvenile court system and link them with community services” says Anne Robinson, Director of The Front Porch. “This year, there are many accomplishments to celebrate including new partnerships, new business hours and the fact that The Front Porch staff and Interagency Oversight Group have assisted over 700 families since the inception of the organization. Our impact is growing each year as evidenced by our service numbers, in fact this quarter we have experienced a 33% increase in the total amount of families we have assisted. September of 2021 represents the highest number of assessments completed in one month for the organization and we’re just getting started” says Robinson.

“The Front Porch is an amazing collaboration of community resources. As a judge, I want to see children and families in our community receiving the service they need so they won’t end up in our court. The Front Porch is demonstrating that an ounce of prevention is worth a pound of cure. The success is only possible because of the dedicated staff and commitment of our partners.” stated Thomas Cole, Presiding Judge, Chatham County Juvenile Court.

Speakers included Superior Court Judge Lisa Colbert, Senior Judge Leroy Burke, III, Chatham County Commission Chairman, Chester A. Ellis and Mayor Van Johnson just to name a few.