The Chatham County Board of Assessors received the Certificate of Excellence in Assessment Administration (CEAA) from the International Association of Assessing Officers (IAAO) during their annual conference held in Chicago, August 29th – September 1st. This award recognizes jurisdictions that utilize best appraisal and assessment practices in their offices. Jurisdictions that earn this designation demonstrate a high level of proficiency in the assessment and appraisal disciplines to both their constituents and their peers. Being only the second county of the 159 counties in the state and to have 14 members in good standing, it is an honor to be presented this prestigious award; which, further affirms the office’s trendsetting processes, in- novative ideas, and commitment to a high level of service to the taxpayers.

Criteria/

Requirements:

1. The applicant jurisdiction must have at least one employee who is a current IAAO member in good standing.

2. The submitter, assessment jurisdiction (candidate), and the submission must comply with the IAAO Code of Ethics and Standards of Professional Conduct.

3. The candidate jurisdiction must be an appraisal and assessment agency and not solely an oversight agency.

4. The application must be submitted with the accompanying fees.

5. Jurisdictions must identify year of compliance that can be no older than 1 year from date of submission of application.

6. This project requires the candidate jurisdiction to complete a detailed report on their assessment practices following the format of IAAO’s Assessment Practices: Self Evaluation Guide.