The Census Is (almost) Done, and the Redistricting Season, Which Occurs Every Ten Years, Has Begun

Maps in Georgia are drawn by the party in charge of the State Legislature. Done under a veil of secrecy sanctioned by law, redistricting lacks an open, fair, and public process. Every party has used this opportunity to protect their incumbents to the detriment of Georgia voters.

Communities can find their influence either diluted or overly concentrated by map line-drawers interested in partisan gain or pleasing powerful interests. These soon-to-be-drawn districts will be in place until 2030, so voters need to have a say in developing them now.

At a minimum, the House and Senate apportionment committees should:

Listen: Listen to community input through a series of open public hearings across the state

Show your work: Hold meetings in public, share data sources, and release proposed maps well in advance of adoption for public comment

Check your work: Commit to independent evaluation using non-partisan standards to make sure districts aren’t biased

The non-partisan Fair Districts GA trains citizen advocates to have a voice in the redistricting process. Their website, fairdistrictsga.org, educates citizens about redistricting, and provides ways to encourage legislators to shine a light on this process.

Please contact your state senators, Ben Watson and Lester Jackson, and your state representative, whether that be Bill Hitchens, Carl Gilliard, ,Derek Mallow, Ron Stephens, Mickey Stephens, or Jesse Petrea, and ask them to commit to a transparent, fair, and open process as they redraw Georgia’s electoral maps.