The Capitol Takeover: A Tale of Two Americas

Wednesday, January 6, 2021 will be a day that the world will never forget. This was the day the United States was attacked from within by domestic terrorists who were responding to the clarion and clear call from the President of the United States of America “take the Capitol.” This sedition and insurrection was not only an attack on the Capitol; it was an attack on “democracy!” The fact that the United States is slow to hold those accountable for this act has caused the country to lose its moral authority. If those who committed the seditious acts are not held accountable, the country cannot ever question any such act in other countries around the world.

Those who took part in the sedition and insurrection and the President are not the only ones who should be held accountable for this action. Those in the Senate and the House who chose to push the lie that Donald Trump won the election are also complicit, especially those who voted against certifying the Electoral College vote even after they knew of the attack on the Capitol. By their vote, they were a part of the attempted “coup.”

Given the fact that five people died during the insurrection, including a Capitol policeman, these folks should be charged and prosecuted accordingly.

As the world watched in disbelief that America was under siege by domestic terrorists, people of color and other well-balanced citizens watched in equal disbelief of another phenomenon that was taking place simultaneously. They witnessed the difference in the response by law enforcement on “Wednesday” and the response to the protesters after the killing of unarmed Black males and females. Passive response in the former and full force was exerted in the latter and they were for peaceful protesters. Recall that the national guard, the federal police, and other police agencies were called in to curtail the peaceful protest. We will never forget Lafayette Square where peaceful protesters were shot with rubber bullets, pepper-sprayed, and gassed just to give the President a photo op. Yet, on January 6, 2021, when there was a violent insurrection, law enforcement was nowhere to be found. Allegedly, a call was made to deploy the national guard, but the President would not give the approval. However, even before that call for help, the world witnessed several Capitol police allowing the insurrectionist to enter the Capitol unabated and even taking “selfies” with them. This is yet another example of the dual system of justice.

Lest we forget, we know that the Capitol policemen do know how to gain control of the Capitol when they perceive a “threat’ to the “people’s house.” In 2017, the Capitol police acted fast to a “threat on the Capitol.” That “threat” was eleven Clergy, including Rev Dr. Raphael Warnock, peacefully praying in the Capitol to protest the budget and health care proposal being proposed by Donald Trump. The Capitol police moved in and handcuffed Rev. Dr. Raphael Warnock and the other clergy and had them jailed like common criminals. Contrast this to what we saw on January 6, 2021. The picture is clear!