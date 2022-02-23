The Board of Directors of Carver State Bank

The founders of Carver State Bank had to overcome many obstacles during the early years. They battled racial discrimination and economic isolation. They established a commercial bank at a time when there were only six African-American-owned banks in the entire country. This same determination and commitment to the uplift of the African-American-community through full participation in the American Free Enterprise System has continued for 90 years. The current members of the Board of Directors are dedicated to maintaining this great tradition of independence and self-help.