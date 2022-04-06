The “Blue-Collar Chapter” of Phi Beta Sigma Strikes Again At Its State Conference!

The men of Phi Beta Sigma Fraternity, Inc., Tau Beta Sigma Chapter of Savannah participated in its Joint State Conference that was held in Atlanta, Georgia April 1, 2022, through April 3, 2022. The conference was held jointly with the Fraternity’s constitutionally bounded sorority, Zeta Phi Beta Sorority, Inc., State of Georgia.

The theme of this year’s conference was, “Strengthening the Sigma and Zeta Bond. During the conference, chapters across the state of Georgia conducted the business of the state, participated in joint educational training sessions, and were honored for their hard work and dedication to the communities in which they are located. During the celebration of excellence session, The Tau Beta Sigma Chapter was awarded Medium Chapter of the Year. This makes this the fourth year in the row that the chapter has been awarded for the work that it did the previous year. The Chapter was also awarded Chapter Report of the Year. Chapter President Deion Williams said, “He is honored to continue to build upon the legacy that the chapter has set since 1933. The hard work that we do for the community is the ultimate reward, but to be honored by your peers, which is not always an easy feat, feels good.” “I am proud of all the hard work and skill sets that each member of the chapter brings to the table.” Williams also said that “I am also proud and honored that through our service we can bring attention to the Greater Savannah Area.” Phi Beta Sigma Fraternity is a historically African American Greek lettered fraternity that was founded at Howard University in Washington, D.C., January 9, 2014, by the Honorable A. Langston Taylor, Honorable Leonard F. Morse, and Honorable Charles I. Brown. The founders wanted to formulate an organization that would exemplify the ideals of brotherhood, scholarship, and service. The Tau Beta Sigma Chapter was founded in 1933 in Savannah, Georgia. The fraternity’s motto is “Culture for Service and Service for Humanity”. For more information, please visit us at www.savannahsigmas.com