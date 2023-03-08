The Black Nurses Sorority History

In 1932 Aileen C. Ewell, RN, BA and eleven other well educated professional RNs addressed the problem of racial discrimination among nurses by forming their own nursing sorority, since they could not participate in the main stream professional sororities and fraternities. Their sorority was chartered October 16, 1932 on the campus of Freedman Hospital, now known as Howard University in Washington, D. C. The purpose of this sorority was specifically to elevate the plane of nursing and increase interest in the field of nursing among people of color.

Unfortunately many nurses today are not aware of this organization. However, in 2010 Rosalyn Patricia Milton, a professional registered nurse (who transferred to Savannah, GA from Alabama) along with eleven other professional registered nurses formed a chapter in Savannah, Georgia. The Zeta Chi Chi Chapter was chartered May 28, 2011 at Memorial Medical Center in Savannah Georgia.

The motto for Chi Eta Phi Nursing Sorority is “Service for Humanity” and Zeta Chi Chi chapter has pursued this through their participation in many community projects in Savannah, Georgia; and the “Low Country of South Carolina. Today this organization partner with several organizations, the “March of Dimes,” “American Heart Association,” “National Kidney Foundation,” and the “American Cancer Society” just to mention a few. Other than education and screenings Zeta Chi Chi supports the blanket and fan drive of Senior Citizens Inc., as well as the Gilliard and Company initiative.

You are invited to participate in a “Mad Hatters Scholarship brunch Saturday May 20th at the Officer’s Club on Hunter Army Airfield. Dr. Bonzo Reddick, director at Chatham County Health Department is the keynote speaker. For more information about this event, ads for the souvenir booklet or information about our organization contact us via email at zetachichi132@gmail.com. Pat Dillon