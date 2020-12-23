The Beach Institute Lecture and Learning Series Presents “Kwanzaa – A Celebration of Family and Community”

Celebrant and Master Storyteller Lillian Grant-Baptiste will tell the magnificent

story of Kwanzaa and will explore the origin, true meaning, cultural and historical significance of this African-American holiday. This masterful storytelling will explain the Nguzo Saba (The Seven Principles of Kwanzaa) and discuss how to embrace and use these principles to facilitate building and sustaining strong, self-determined, and reliant African-American families and communities. Ms. Grant-Baptiste will also explain the seven symbols of Kwanzaa and demonstrate how to properly set up the Kwanzaa table. She will culminate the presentation with a Gullah folktale that demonstrates the spirit of Kwanzaa.

Free tickets available here at www.eventbrite.com/ e/ kwanzaa a-celebration-of-family and-community-tickets 133606555805

Our Kwanzaa celebration will continue the following week as we gather virtually every night of Kwanzaa to light the candle and honor the seven principals.

December 26, 6 PM – 6:30

PM Umoja (Unity)

December 27, 6 PM – 6:30

PM Kujichagulia (Self-determination) December 28, 6 PM – 6:30

PM Ujima (Collective

work and responsibility)

December 29, 6 PM – 6:30

PM Ujamaa (Cooperative

Economics)

December 30, 6 PM – 6:30

PM Nia (Purpose,

December 31, 6 PM – 6:30

PM Kuumba (Creativity)

January 1, 6 PM – 6:30 PM

Imani (Faith)