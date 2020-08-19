The Atlanta Black Chamber Young Entreprenuer Collaborate Spotlights Martin Chaplin

By Savannah Tribune | on August 19, 2020

Martin Chaplain
Martin Chaplain

Martin Chaplin is self-described serial entrepreneur. After moving to Atlanta In 2013, from Savannah, GA, Martin took full advantage of the opportunities and resources of this great city. Since being here, he has co-founded an email marketing firm(Zelos Automation), a STEM-based Mentor Group for Black males(S.Q.U.A.D INC.) and more recently an ED-tech and ED innovation Coalition ( ImaginED GA). Along with his businesses, Martin runs the operations for a marketing automation company.

Because of Martin’s inner-city upbringing and experiences, at heart, he is a social entrepreneur and educator. It only takes one person to see something in you and change your life for the better. According to Martin, his goal is to be that person and help change the lives of the next generation through mentoring and education. For more info on Marketing Services or to partner in his Civic initiatives contact him at Martin. Chaplin@squaddreams.org IG: @zelosautomation @ Squaddreams411 @Imagin- EDga Twitter: @squad411 @imaginEDga

More From Social and Community News Go To The Social and Community News Section

Historic Savannah Foundation Announces 2020 Summer Photo Contest Winners
7th Annual Savannah T.E.A.L.® Walk To Be Held
Cy Prince Named General Sales Manager Of WJCL/TV, Savannah and Hilton Head

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.