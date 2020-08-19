The Atlanta Black Chamber Young Entreprenuer Collaborate Spotlights Martin Chaplin

Martin Chaplin is self-described serial entrepreneur. After moving to Atlanta In 2013, from Savannah, GA, Martin took full advantage of the opportunities and resources of this great city. Since being here, he has co-founded an email marketing firm(Zelos Automation), a STEM-based Mentor Group for Black males(S.Q.U.A.D INC.) and more recently an ED-tech and ED innovation Coalition ( ImaginED GA). Along with his businesses, Martin runs the operations for a marketing automation company.

Because of Martin’s inner-city upbringing and experiences, at heart, he is a social entrepreneur and educator. It only takes one person to see something in you and change your life for the better. According to Martin, his goal is to be that person and help change the lives of the next generation through mentoring and education. For more info on Marketing Services or to partner in his Civic initiatives contact him at Martin. Chaplin@squaddreams.org IG: @zelosautomation @ Squaddreams411 @Imagin- EDga Twitter: @squad411 @imaginEDga