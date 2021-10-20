The ABCs Of E-SPLOST: What We Need To Know At The Hungry Club Forum

With Early Voting now in progress, voters in Savannah Chatham County will decide by the Tuesday, November 2nd Election, if they are willing to support the renewal of E-SPLOST. The one penny added to the sales tax for education. The “E” stands for Education, and SPLOST is the Special Purpose Local Option Sales Tax. The money generated by E-SPLOST can only be used to fund learning equipment and resources, technology, construction, capital outlay, and debt reduction. In the 15 years that Chatham County has supported this method of funding, it has received over $1 billion to improve local public schools. First enabled by the Georgia legislature in 1996, Chatham County’s current E-SPLOST will expire on December 31, 2021. Now the question is will local voters continue to renew the one-cent sales tax for another 5 years? The Hungry Club Forum of Savannah, Inc. (HCFS) will host its popular brand of bringing information and exchange on this important public issue. On Wednesday evening October 20th, at 7:00 PM, the HCFS will host a special virtual forum entitled, “The ABCs of E-SPLOST: What We Need to Know,” at www.facebook.com/hungryclubforumofsavannah. If you miss the 7:00 PM viewing on Wed., be sure to visit the same webpage address above as the forum will be recorded there for later viewing.

Assisting in generating information and dialogue will be YOU; the Honorable Denise R. Grabowski, District 1, Chatham County School Board Representative; Sylvester C. Formey, president of the Vanguard Companies; Darrell Boazman, Chief, Capital Projects, Savannah-Chatham County Public School System; and HCFS Immediate Past President Randy L. Slay, former Member, Chatham County Board of Registrars.

For more information, contact hungryclubforumsav@earthlink.net, Julia Wright at 912-233-0855 or 661-3781 or Diana Harvey Johnson at 912-927-8425.