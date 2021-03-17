The 63rd Annual Grammy Awards Showcases Female Achievement

The 63rd Annual Grammy Awards bore the challenge of presenting an engaging awards show amid the global COVID-19 pan­demic that just reached a somber one-year anniversa­ry, when other awards shows during this time resemble the Zoom meetings we’ve become overloaded with. The 2021 Grammy’s had no choice but to be different than the previous years, with new executive producer Ben Winston (Late Late Show With James Corden) nab­bing the position from the previous 40-year Grammy producer Ken Ehrlich. The telecast award show con­sisted of pre-recorded and live performances that were mostly staged outside of the Los Angeles Convention Center, without an audience except for the nominees, after being delayed due to coronavirus concerns and restrictions.

In the midst of Women’s History Month, the nights awards under­scored female contributions to the industry. Megan Thee Stallion won big as she took home three of the four awards she was nominated for and performed her X-rat­ed hit song “WAP” with Cardi B for the first time on television. Megan snagged Best New Artist and, for her “Savage” collaboration with Beyoncé, Best Rap Song and Best Rap Performance. She didn’t take home the most coveted award, Record of the Year, as it went to Bil­lie Eilish. However, Eilish had no shortage of praise for Megan during her accep­tance speech, echoing recent years past of white artists (see Adele, Post Malone) winning an award and then apologizing or dedicating their acceptance speeches to the Black artists (see Beyon­cé, Kendrick Lamar) that were ‘expected’ to win.

Women’s History was also made this month at the Grammy Awards. Taylor Swift became the first woman to win Album of the Year three times, joining the company of Frank Sinatra, Stevie Wonder and Paul Simon. Mickey Guyton be­came the first Black woman in Grammy history nomi­nated for Best Solo Coun­try Performance for “Black Like Me,” though she lost the category to Vince Gill. Beyoncé set the record for most Grammy wins ever by a female artist to 28 after winning Best R&B Perfor­mance for “Black Parade,” surpassing Alison Krauss. This also ties her for most Grammy wins ever by any singer, male or female, with Quincy Jones and puts her on the path to surpass Georg Solti at 31 award wins. Her daughter, Blue Ivy Carter, became the second-young­est person to win a Grammy at 9 years old after receiv­ing her first award for Best Music Video for her work on her mom’s song “Brown Skin Girl.” The youngest person, Leah Peasall, won the honor at the age of 8 in 2002.

Bruno Mars and Anderson .Paak showcased their new group Silk Son­ic and then returned to pay homage to Little Richard with a tribute during the In Memoriam section.

For the full list of the 63rd Grammy Awards nominees and winners, visit yhoo.it/3bRyocq.