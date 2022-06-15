The 50 Toughest NFL Players of All Time

The NFL recently released the 50 toughest players of all time. Local Savannah native and Sol C. Johnson graduate George Atkinson was ranked 29th of all time. Due to our 70 year friendship, I have followed George’s career in the NFL very closely.

A graduate of Morris Brown College, George was drafted in the 6th Round by the Oakland Raiders organization. This recent recognition by the NFL is only one of the many accomplishments he received.

In 1968, George was named the Defensive Rookie of the Year. He has been a two-time All-Star in 1968 and 1969. Second team All-AFL 1969. Super Bowl Champion (XI). Interceptions 30, interception yards 448 and 2 touchdowns.

Atkinson started his career in 1968 with the Raiders as a cornerback/kick returner. In fact, his first ever game as a professional player facing the Buffalo Bills on September 15, he scored the first touchdown of the game on a punt return for 86 yards. He returned five total punts during the game for 205 yards (along with one kick return for 25 yards) for the win. On offense for the season, he returned 36 punts for 490 yards and 2 touchdowns (All AFL highs), while returning 32 kickoffs for two touchdowns (All AFL highs) while returning 32 kicks for 802 yards. On defense, he picked off four passes for 66 yards and a touchdown. Atkinson returned 112 punts and 44 kickoffs in the years after 1968 for one total touchdown and 2,323 yards.

He made the Pro Bowl that year along with the following season. In that one, he had two interceptions along with one for a touchdown. He would average around three interceptions in every season played, having as many as 4 (1971, 1972, 1974-1975). He ranks fifth on the Raiders All-Time interception list with 30.