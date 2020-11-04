The 46th President Of The United States Of America Is…

A s of press time for The Savannah Tribune, the results of the November 3, 2020 Presidential Election as well as the local elections were incomplete. We will have the complete results on our website as they are made available to us. We will also publish the complete results in the next edition of The Savannah Tribune. Visit savannahtribune.com and also “Like” us on Facebook.

Voting is an American right and many have fought for this privilege. It is a responsibility of citizenship. It is our duty to let our voices be heard and our privilege to choose many of the individuals who will lead our government on all levels. This year, in addition to choosing who will be the next President of the United States, we will also elect Senators and Congressmen as well as state and local officials who make decisions that impact our daily lives. Holding elections to choose the individuals who will step into the important positions in our government gives citizens the magic wand of power. For the next four years, our lives, the lives of our children, and the lives of all those we hold near and dear will certainly be impacted by the 46th President of the United States of America. Our homes, schools, churches, businesses, communities, jobs, international relationships and armed forces will be guided by the leadership of this new President. These are desperate and trying times that demand skillful, positive, visionary, enlightened and honest leadership.

We hope that you voted to let your voice be heard by supporting men and women for the various offices on the ballot who exemplify excellent leadership skills in the political arena. There is no time to whine now, there is no time to go back; voting polls closed at the end of the business day on Tuesday, November 3, 2020, and a missed vote is a missed opportunity that is gone forever.