The 41st Annual Savannah Jazz Festival To Be Held In-Person In 2022!

Savannah Jazz, in partnership with the City of Savannah and WSAV, announces that the 41st Savannah Jazz Festival will take place September 20 – 24. Free, live, and in-person!

“We are beyond grateful that the City of Savannah and WSAV will continue their lead partnerships to deliver the 41st Savannah Jazz Festival, poised to reach our biggest audiences ever,” says Paula Fogarty, Executive Director. Fogarty goes on to explain, “For the last two years we have successfully live-streamed the Festival around the world reaching over 175,000 people. The demand for the in-person festival is tremendous this year and we antic- ipate more people than ever to visit Savannah for this iconic community event – it is the largest free musical event in the region” The organization’s mission is to deliver worldclass music for free to a large and diverse listening audience. Eighteen live performances will fill the program, in addition to Master Classes delivered digitally to area school classrooms. Although the festival is free, there are tickets for purchase in the Patron’s Tent with seating and refreshments for those who do not want to bring their own seats and they can be purchased at www.savannahjazz.org.

Our World-Class Lineup

Headline acts this year include blues guitar sensation Mr. Sipp, a.k.a. “The Mississippi Blues Child.” The 2014 International Blues Challenge Winner and Gibson Best Guitarist award winner, Castro Coleman was cast in the James Brown movie, “Get on Up” as the young BB. King.

Other featured headliners include drummer and pianist Stephen Gordon with special guest Jason Marsalis. He has performed with musical legends including Oteil Burbridge, Maceo Parker, Joey DeFrancesco, Allain Toussaint, Delfeayo Marsalis, and many others.

Female artists populate the stage again when Kari Kirkland joins the Savannah Jazz Orchestra showcasing her incredible vocal range in jazz and popular tunes. The young Saxophone star Jazmin Ghent graces us with her award-winning gospel and smooth stylings and 8 top- 10 Billboard Singles.

Quentin Baxter, drummer of the Grammy award-winning “Ranky Tanky”, joins us with his own quintet for the Savannah debut of his new album, “Art Moves Jazz.”

The Latin influence on jazz is celebrated with a performance by LPT on Latin Dance night and again on the main stage in Forsyth Park with Gino Castillo and The Buena Vista Legacy Band from Miami and Cuba.

The electrifying young act, “Huntertones” return to charge the audience with their high-energy brass band that gets everyone on their feet.

Regional performers include bluesman Eric Culberson, Savannah Jazz Hall of Fame Band, Georgia Southern’s Jazz Ensemble, and the Savannah Jazz Orchestra.

Savannah Jazz, a 501c3 non-profit, is calling for your support to keep our festival free. Your individual and corporate sponsorships will reach over 100,000 people globally. For all information visit www.savannahjazz.org.