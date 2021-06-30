The 2022 Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Parade Scheduled Announced

The Observance Day Association, Inc. is pleased to announce information concerning the 2022 Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. parade, scheduled for Monday, January 17, 2022, at 10:00, in Savannah, Georgia.

Parade applications will be available starting July 1, 2021, online at www.mlkingsavannah.com, or at the Association’s office located at 1206 Martin Luther King, Jr. Blvd., Savannah, GA 31415.

PLEASE NOTE IMPORTANT CHANGES FROM PREVIOUS YEARS: 1. The MLK JR. PARADE 2022 APPLICATION has been modified. Only applications submitted prior to December 16, 2021, will be accepted. No Exceptions.

2. Only one unit may be included on each application.

3. There is a limit of 2 units per organization. 4. There will be NO refunds if the parade occurs. However, if the parade is canceled by governmental authority, the parade application fee will be refunded.

5. You have the option, if you wish, to donate the application fee in the event of cancellation.

6. The application deadline is Monday November 30, 2021. Any late applications submitted between November 31, 2021, and December 15, 2021, will be assessed a $50.00 late fee.

For questions concerning the 2022 parade application or parade information, please contact celebrate@mlkingsavannah.com or call the MLK Observance Day Association office at (912) 234-5502.