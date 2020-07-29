The 2020 International Book Awards and Indie Book Awards Recognizes Leopold’s Ice Cream:

Leopold’s Ice Cream centennial celebration book, Leopold’s Ice Cream: A Century of Tasty Memories, 1919-2019 has received high honors internationally.

The book has been named as an award-winning finalist for the 2020 International Book Awards in the following four categories: Biography, General Business, General History and United States History. It was also named one of the Best Cover Design finalists in the Next Generation Indie Book Awards (NGIBA) non-fiction category.

Featuring a forward by former President Jimmy Carter, the book includes over 120 pages of history, Hollywood stories, original recipes and photos that catalog the flavorful first century of one of America’s favorite ice cream parlors.

Wes Johnson is the talented graphic designer behind the book’s iconic cover, depicting a perfect double scoop cone of Leopold’s super-premium, homemade ice cream overlaid with their classic logo. It was written by best-selling author Melanie Bowden Simón.

“These awards are a huge honor for everyone who worked to make A Century of Tasty Memories a reality,” said Simón. “We were competing with groups like the White House Historical Association, Vanderbilt University, Harpers Collins, Penguin Random House, Simon & Schuster, U.S. Naval Institute Press, and even Pope Francis.”

The 2020 International Book Awards acquired over 2,000 entries. By placing in this year’s awards, Leopold’s Ice Cream’s book beat out 80% of entrants from around the world.

“We are absolutely thrilled the book received such prestigious recognition,” said Stratton Leopold, owner of Leopold’s Ice Cream. “And we cannot wait to see our story continue as we enter our next century of serving Leopold’s Ice Cream.”

At this time, Leopold’s Ice Cream: A Century of Tasty Memories, 1919-2019 is available for purchase at the Leopold’s Ice Cream flagship location on Broughton St. and online at www.leopoldsicecream.com/shop/centennial book/.