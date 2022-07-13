The 1972 Class Of A.E. Beach High School Celebrates Their 50th Anniversary

When members of the Junior class of Alfred Ely Beach High School left for the end of the 1971 school year, little did they know that their Senior year would be disrupted, their dreams of being the largest class in Savannah history destroyed and long-term friendships placed on hold due to desegregation and mandatory busing. The class of 1972, was the class that endured the threats, fights and struggles that brought about change in the Savannah – Chatham County Public School System. It was the class that fully integrated public schools in the system, something, even though it was historic, has been forgotten or ignored.

With over 80 classmates in attendance and guests, history was made and recanted during the weekend of 3 – 5 June 2022, when members of the Class of 1972, the Junior Class of 1970 – 71 at Beach High School, disbursed between Alfred Ely Beach High School, Herschel V. Jenkins, Savannah High, Sol C. Johnson and Windsor Forest

High Schools, held it’s 50th Anniversary Class Reunion under the theme: We Are One…History Couldn’t Change What’s In Our Hearts. Though not a part of the Beach High celebration, students from Tompkins High School were sent to Robert W. Groves and Sol Johnson High Schools to also integrate those schools.

The reunion planning committee, which planned the weekend of events, was comprised of classmates from Beach, Jenkins and Windsor Forest High Schools and chaired by Mr. Clarence Franklin.

The weekend of events began on Friday evening Meet and Greet held at the Crosswinds Golf Club. Attendees gathered, many for the first time since the 40th Anniversary celebration, and others over the course of 50 years for a night of socializing and fellowshipping. Welcome Bags were presented to classmates, which included edible treats, mementos, a personalized towel/ink pen and water bottle, a customized tee shirt, along with the 50th Anniversary Souvenir booklet, which included on the cover each of the represented schools.

The program portion of the Meet and Greet was presided over by Chairman Franklin and prayer was offered by Mrs. Valette Donaldson – Prescott. The class was welcomed home by Savannah Mayor Van R. Johnson, who stated he had delayed his flight to Denver to welcome the class home.

During his remarks, he joked that the event planned to end at 10:00 PM would be over before 9:00 PM. But on a serious note, he reminded us that we have a story to tell and we should tell it, as we are the class responsible for fully integrating the Savannah – Chatham County Public School System.

Superintendent of Schools Dr. M. Ann Levett, also a member of our class, reminded us that it is because of what we endured in 1971 – 72 and God that the school system has come so far. She remarked that the 375 members of the class who remained at Beach High School, still held the record as the largest graduating class in Savannah history.

Mr. Ronald M. Natson, Sr. spoke on behalf of the classmates from Herschel V. Jenkins. Mr. Natson spoke on the ugly side of what occurred at Jenkins during his remarks. He spoke about the angry parents who met their buses upon arrival, the Board of Education closing the school for a week, the fighting in the hallways and the Marshalls who ensured they were safe by riding the school buses with them. It was those students who attended who endured the most and made the sacrifices, that classmates at other schools did not. A debt of gratitude goes out to those classmates, who made it happen.

Mr. Ellis B. Albright was selected to speak for those classmates who graduated from Windsor Forest. Mr. Albright utilized his remarks to ask that classmates put aside the bitterness and wrath that many have carried with them now for 50 years due to the disruption of our Senior Year and embrace the fact that the class was history makers and change agents. He stated, that regardless of which of the five schools we attended, we made it happen and that was a good thing. Mr. Albright stated as history would have it, the same Board that caused a major disruption to our Senior Year is now led by one of our own, Dr. M. Ann Levett.

We were graced by remarks from our teachers Mr. Lawrence Hutchins, Band Director and Coach Carl Middleton, prior to the pictorial tribute to deceased classmates compiled by Mr. Orpheus Eugene Holsey and two video presentations from Dr. Emily Crawford – Sanders, which included a walk down memory lane and an ode to fallen classmates. The night ended with the signing of the Beach High School Alma Mater.

Saturday events included a Black History Tour, which took the class to the first Beach Institute, and an evening All White Dinner Cruise aboard The Georgia Queen on the Savannah River. The weekend celebratory celebration ended with a tour of the new Beach High School on Sunday from School Principal Craig Daughtry and pictures in the media center and in front of the famed Bulldog statute in the Lobby. Mrs. Gloria Cleveland – Williams closed out the celebration with a prayer

The Class of 1972, 50th Anniversary Class Reunion Celebration by all accounts was a tremendous success and as classmates departed from their homes in Savannah, across the state and the country, everyone vowed to stay in touch. They were grateful for the opportunity to congregate again together as one and enthusiastic that 50 years after receiving their diplomas from their respective schools, that the Alfred Ely Beach High School Junior Class of 1971 and the Senior Class of 1972 would receive their due and be fully recognized as the Class responsible for fully integrating the Savannah – Chatham School System.

