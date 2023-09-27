terra alma Announces Retail Space Available at EmmaJames At Savannah Harbor

terra alma is delighted to announce that 11,000 square feet of prime, groundfloor retail space is now available at EmmaJames at Savannah Harbor, a key component of Savannah Harbor’s larger master-planned development. The first lease has already been secured for an innovative Seafood concept, promising an exciting gastronomic journey for future visitors.

EmmaJames, strategically situated along the picturesque Savannah River on Hutchinson Island, is much more than a residential development. It’s a lifestyle destination featuring luxury apartments and townhomes, with direct access to many planned amenities, including a future marina and an outdoor concert theater. “This retail space, located at the base of the building at the Mercantile, is currently one vast shell, open to various arrangements to suit your business needs,” said Tim Kalnin, Development Director with Woodfield Development, LLC.

“EmmaJames is not just a place to live; it’s a community experience,” adds Edie Weintraub, Founder of terra alma. “We’re excited to welcome businesses that complement this vision. With the upcoming addition of a marina, we are setting the stage for a transformative riverfront community.”

The development also plans to have a ferry stop at Savannah Harbor, enhancing the accessibility and allure of this groundbreaking community project. Apartments are already open in one of the buildings, and the next is expected to be completed by the end of the year.

For inquiries and further details on how your restaurant, retail, or wellness concept can be a part of this transformative riverfront community in Savannah, Georgia, contact Edie Weintraub at terra alma via phone at 404-436-1045 or by visiting www.terraalma.com. terra alma is a woman owned boutique real estate advisory focused on building community through thoughtful connectivity of local, emerging and inspiring brands. For more info call 404- 436-1045 or visit www.terraalma.com.