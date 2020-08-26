Tech For Kids Campaign Funds Chromebooks For Students

“Tech for Kids, a Campaign for Chromebooks,” launched by the Savannah (GA) Chapter of The Links, Incorporated, has collected over $ 30,000 for local students to use technology at home. Funds were raised in partnership with the Educate Chatham Foundation to ensure that every child in the Savannah-Chatham County Public School System has an equal opportunity to learn.

The recent decision that public schools in Chatham County will begin the 2020-2021 school year in a virtual learning environment has placed greater emphasis on the technology needs of students who will be learning on devices outside traditional classrooms.

“The COVID-19 pandemic has impacted many institutions and businesses, especially with the loss of life and the economic impact,” said chapter President Angela Young. “The Savannah Links chapter started the program with the premise that the future is brighter for students if they have the necessary technical tools to maintain the learning process.”

The need varies for families without access to resources such as technical devices. In some cases parents have more than one child and only one device at home, where students need to learn simultaneously. Also, some parents are using a device to maintain their career and income by staying safe while working from home. The pandemic has also affected families with furloughs and job losses, dramatically reducing access to funds.

The Savannah (GA) Links Chapter is one of many community partners working to assure that Chromebooks, at a cost of $235 each, are available to students with needs. In addition to Chromebooks, funding will also allow the school system to purchase hotspots for families who need internet access.

Chapter members donated funds and they also reached out to friends, family members and business partners to donate for Tech for Kids, Campaign for Chromebooks.

The Savannah Links Chapter continues to solicit Tech for Kids donations from individuals and businesses in the community. Checks payable to Educate Chatham Foundation should be mailed to Savannah (GA) Chapter, The Links, Incorporated, and P.O. Box 15661, Savannah, GA 31416. For more information about Tech for Kids, email savannahlinksinc@gmail.com.