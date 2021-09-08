Tax Commissioner Jackson Brings Automobile Tag Renewal Kiosks To Chatham County

Chatham County Tax Commi s – sioner Sonya L. Jackson is excited to announce the launch of the new Automated Automobile Tag Renewal Kiosks. The kiosks have been installed at two Chatham County Kroger locations: Savannah Kroger (318 Mall Blvd.) and Berwick Kroger (5720 Ogeechee Rd.).

Since 2019, over 500,000 vehicle registrations have been renewed at participating locations across Georgia. Similar to an ATM, the tag renewal kiosks allow residents to renew their automobile registrations in as little as two minutes. Customers simply scan their Georgia driver’s license, pay with a debit/ credit card, and print the Georgia registration card and license plate decal. Kiosk instructions are available in English and Spanish. With the introduction of the kiosks, Commissioner Jackson has provided Chatham County residents with both an efficient and convenient tool. Commissioner Jackson said, “We are proud to release this innovative feature to Chatham County! With the uncertainty of COVID-19, our kiosks provide residents with a rapid, safe alternative for tag renewals. After hours and on the weekends, customers are now able to get their decals instantly. Residents can locate the kiosks at Kroger on Mall Blvd. and Ogeechee Rd. Another kiosk will be installed at the Kroger on Wilmington Island on September 15, 2021.”

She also remarked on the flexibility that the kiosks offer to all Georgia residents who live in counties that participate in the kiosk system. Residents in participating counties can use any kiosk, even if it is not located in the county where they reside. So for instance, if a Gwinnett County resident (a participating county) happened to be in Chatham County and wanted to renew their registration on Sunday evening at Savannah Kroger (Mall Blvd), they could do so.

Per state law, every vehicle registration in Georgia is required to be renewed annually. For individuals, registration expires at midnight on your birthday and must be renewed during the 45 day period preceding your birthday. These new kiosks now make it easier than ever to stay up to date!

For your convenience, here are other ways our office is here to serve you:

In-Person: Tags can be renewed at any of our four tag office locations. Residents can skip the line by scheduling an appointment. You can make your appointment at: tax.chathamcountyga. gov.

Internet: Tags can be renewed online at https:// eservices.drives.ga.gov/_/.

Kiosk: Tag renewals can be made at Savannah Kroger (318 Mall Boulevard), Berwick Kroger (5720 Ogeechee Rd.) or Wilmington Island Kroger (495 Johnny Mercer Blvd.). For a complete listing of all participating Georgia counties along with kiosk locations visit gamvexpress.com/map/.

Mail: If renewing by mail, renewal payments should be mailed 30 days prior to the renewal date to allow time for processing. To ensure timely processing and to avoid penalties, carefully read the renewal notice for instructions and additional information. If a renewal is submitted without all the required information, it will be returned. Payment methods include personal checks or money orders.

Mail renewal payments to: Chatham County Tax Commissioner’s Office, 1145 Eisenhower Drive, Savannah, GA 31406.

Make checks and money orders payable to “Chatham County Tax Commissioner”.