Tatia Adams Fox Joins American Express

“I am excited to welcome Tatia Adams Fox to the National Client Group,” said Curtis L. Wilson, VP & GM, The National Client Group. “She will be the new VP/GM leading the Travel, Entertainment and Services team. A portfolio of 336 merchant clients, with over $80B+ in discount business volume, and a team of twenty colleagues.”

Tatia joins American Express, and NCG with over 25 years of experience in marketing, project management, client partnerships and entertainment. In her previous role, she served as Vice President, Global Partnerships for Location Based Experiences for Viacom CBS/Paramount where she oversaw and led a global team in 13 countries committed to creating and developing B2B solutions and B2C experiences for Nickelodeon branded amusement and theme parks, hotels and resorts, exhibits and family entertainment centers.

At Viacom CBS/ Paramount, Tatia renegotiated a number of complex agreements, initiated and launched its first-ever global client partnership multi-tier campaign, increasing client partnership participation across her portfolio. In her role, she successfully led the charge to improve global B2B cross function efficiency, processes and protocol for multiple external and internal divisions.

Prior to Viacom CBS/Paramount, Tatia served as Senior Vice President at Warner Music Group and Vice President at Universal Music Group where she oversaw and led multiple industry, brand partnership and artist campaigns.

Tatia is a two time recipient of the Southern Regional Press Institute Career Achievement Award. Passionate about mentorship and her community, she supports social and civic organizations, including: New York Urban League, Dress For Success, Boys & Girls Club of America, All-Star Code and Fresh Air Fund.

She’s served as Adjunct Professor and guest lecturer at Harvard University, M.I.T., U.C.L.A., Berklee Boston, Berklee Valencia, Spain, City of New York University and her alma mater, Savannah State University.

She enjoys traveling with her family, performing arts and mentoring future leaders. Tatia is a proud mother of two daughters, a freshman and senior in high school. She is the daughter of Teddy and Bubpa Adams of Savannah, GA. When they’re not traveling as a family, they love spending time in Georgia with their close family, and grandparents.

Be sure to welcome Tatia to the MS-US team and to American Express. Her first day was Tuesday, June 21st.