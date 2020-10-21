Take the Free Trolley to Vote or Drop Your Absentee Ballot. The League of Women Voters of Coastal Georgia in partnership with The Savannah Tribune has been providing free trolley rides for residents on the Eastside and Westside communities of Savannah to Early Vote or Drop their Absentee Ballots in Secure Drop Boxes. The Trolley has operated since Monday, October 12th and will continue each day through October 30th. Trolley operation hours are Monday through Friday, 10 am to 12 pm; Saturday, October 24th, 9 am to 4 pm; and Sunday, October 25th, 12 pm to 5 pm. On election day, November 3, trolleys will run from 7 am to 7 pm.

A docent and one League member will ride on every trolley to provide nonpartisan voter education, sample ballots, and to answer any questions voters may have. Each trolley will carry PPE, bottles of water, and snacks. The trolley will run about every 40 minutes.

“Open-air trolleys will be safer from a public health standpoint,” said Rebecca Rolfes, president of the LWVCGA, “and they can carry many more people than the private car rides that some organizations have provided in the past. Our goal is to get as many people as possible to the polls as safely as possible.”

“The Take a Trolley to Vote initiative provides a much needed, flexible and safe option for many voters, who otherwise may not have had a means of transportation, to cast a vote in this very critical and important election,” said Shirley B. James, publisher of the Savannah Tribune.

Routes and planned stops can be found at www.lwvcga.org, www.savannahtribune.com, and facebook.com/ thesavan- nahtribune.