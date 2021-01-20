T-Mobile and SCCPSS Announce Partnership

T-Mobile is donating over $4 million to Savannah Chatham County School students as part of its Project 10Million program to deliver FREE wireless hotspots and FREE high-speed data to students. Project 10Million was started before the pandemic to address the digital inequality that exists in our country; T-Mobile has been working to provide discounted internet services to schools who, in turn, give it to students. Now that many schools are maintaining their virtual classes, T-Mobile is stepping in to give Savannah-Chatham County students the tools needed for online success.

In an effort to conquer the digital divide, T-Mobile is offering free hotspots in conjunction with their free or low-cost internet access program. Each device plus line of service is worth a minimum of $500 per year. SCCPSS will receive an initial allotment of 5,685 devices; an additional 4,000 devices will be added in July 2021.

Households are eligible if they have at least one child on free and/or reduced lunch. All hotspots and other devices will be provided to eligible households by their school.

“We are grateful to T-Mobile for their generous support of our students,” said Dr. Ann Levett, Superintendent. “Internet connectivity is as necessary as electricity to our students. These devices mean our students can access digital learning in a timely and appropriate manner.”