Susan G. Komen of Coastal Georgia Continues To Make Donations

This March, Susan G. Komen of Coastal Georgia provided additional funds to its regular 2020- 2021 granting cycle to six community organizations providing lifesaving care to women in need.

‘Since the pandemic began last year, our dear friends have continued to donate to fight breast cancer,’ said Executive Director Aileen Gabbey. ‘At a time when everyone is struggling, we were fortunate to still provide funding to our dedicated partners.’

‘Throughout this year, when our challenges are the greatest they’ve ever been, it has been a blessing to have the support of Susan G. Komen,’ said Stephanie Jones, Executive Director at Diversity Health Center.

During 2020 and 2021, Susan G. Komen continued to provided funding to its partners during the pandemic to help those in need. ‘Breast cancer didn’t stop during the pandemic, so neither did we,’ said Gabbey.

Komen made several gift installments throughout 2020 and is contributing again this spring to its partners. Gift recipients of 2020-2021 funds included: Diversity Health Center totaling $86,250; Curtis V. Cooper Primary Health Care $86,250; Hearts and Hands Clinic $70,000; Southeast Georgia Health System $86,250; St. Joseph’s/ Candler Health System $86,250; and Coastal Health District $86,250.

‘It’s an honor to provide support to these incredible partners who are as committed as we are to a vision of a world without breast cancer,’ said Komen Coastal Georgia Board President Dr. Ray Rudolph.