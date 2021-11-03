Surviving Clotilda Premieres At SCAD Savannah Film Festival

Celebrating its 24th year, the SCAD Savannah Film Festival and competitions provide SCAD students with opportunities as unique as the selected films. This year, the festival received more than 1,500 submissions for the competition series. During the festival, students from every academic discipline connect with leaders from the entertainment industry through master classes, coffee talks, lectures, workshops, and panel discussions. Savannah, a premier film hub in the Southeast, promotes quality movies produced by independent and studio filmmakers.

Last Wednesday night featured more exciting programming and screenings. Mike Mills accepted the Auteur Award following the screening of C’mon, C’mon. Additional guests in attendance were writer/ director Patrick Imbert (The Summit of the Gods), actor/ director Mickey Sumner (I’m Listening), actor/writer Aizzah Fatima (Americanish), producer Roy Wol (Americanish), director Mike Cahill (Porcupine), narrator Rachel Taylor (Surviving Clotilda), producer/ director Kathryn Jamieson (Surviving Clotilda), producer/ director Olivia Grillo and (Surviving Clotilda).

Last Thursday, Savannah College of Art and Design (SCAD) presented the world premiere screening of the student-produced documentary film Surviving Clotilda at the 24th annual SCAD Savannah Film Festival. As the largest university run film festival in the country, SCAD Savannah Film Festival celebrates cinematic creativity from both award-winning professionals and emerging student filmmakers.

Surviving Clotilda is a 25-minute documentary telling the extraordinary story of America’s last slave ship, the Clotilda, and of the 110 Africans imprisoned aboard whose resilience turned horror into hope. In 1860 the schooner smuggled African captives into Mobile Bay, Alabama — more than 50 years after the importation of enslaved humans was outlawed. The story of the Clotilda and the names of those enslaved Africans have been passed down for generations by their descendants, many of whom still live in a community called Africatown, only a few miles from where the ship was found.

A team of more than 30 SCAD students, worked closely with the descendants to thoroughly research the history of the Clotilda, and tell the story from their point of view. The film was commissioned by the City of Mobile through the university’s collaborative innovation studio SCADpro.

The film combines deft use of traditional filmmaking techniques with cutting edge original imagery.

Following the screening, Mayor Van Johnson welcomed the filmmakers and several of the descendants from The Clotilda to Savannah and to City Hall.