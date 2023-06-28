In celebration of their illustrious 80th Chapter Anniversary, the members of the Gamma Sigma Omega Chapter of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Incorporated made sizable charitable donations to local community service agencies. 1,357 items were generously collected from sorority members and distributed to four worthy agencies. This event aligns with the International Program Initiative “Uplift Our Local Community”. Bettina Tate was the Chairman for this initiative and Sharon Stallings was the Co-Chairman. Nicole S. Fields serves as the President of the Gamma Sigma Omega Chapter.

The donations mainly consisted of paper products, cleaning supplies, and toiletries. The African American Health Information and Resource Center received 480 items that were donated to assist with Healthy Bingo. This helps seniors in Savannah-Chatham with much needed household items. 418 items were given to Park Place Outreach, Incorporated, an agency that provides emergency shelter for at-risk youth and respite for their parents. 364 items were presented to Family Promise of the Coastal Empire, whose mission is to offer “help, hope, and hospitality to homeless families”. The Humane Society was the recipient of 95 items. They provide housing, care, and rehoming services for displaced animals throughout the Coastal Empire. In keeping with the commitment to be “supreme in service to all mankind”, the sisterhood is service oriented and dedicated to making a difference in the lives of others.