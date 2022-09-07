Part I: Stono, not

Jim Crow!

Following masterclass intensives at eco-cultural Stono River—Stono rebellion sites, percussionist/ scholar Dr. David Pleasant, and his mentee group Step Afrika! will appear at Beach Institute, 502 E. Harris

St., September 17th, 2p, in a participatory Drumfolk workshop. Pleasant’s 15+ year mentorship of the internationally renowned dance theater culminates in a Stono and Drumfolk event open to the public. Eco-cultural acknowledgement address by guest speaker Dr. Simona Perry. Stono, a commemoration of the epic liberation heritage of regional African and Native people—and an open appeal for an established commemoration day for Indigenous freedom agency. Call Beach Institute for details: 912-355-8868

Part II

Stono and Drumfolk, nyam mi Bittle v. Jim Crow Minstrels and Fascist Fiddles Dr. David Pleasant, with guests, free-jazz luminaries Melvin Gibbs and Vattel Cherry along with Dance theater Step Afrika! host an evening exploration of forbidden or discouraged Gullah-Geechee and Indigenous music practices. The participatory event looks at crucial links and comparisons between Jim Crow policy—and WWII Nazi art and aesthetic protocols. Also examined: how Stono cultural practices differ from Jim Crow entertainment and art enterprise. Event will be at St. Paul’s Collegiate Church, 1802 Abercorn, September 17th at 7:30p. For event details call, Beach Institute: 912- 355-8868