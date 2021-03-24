Step Up Savannah’s Workforce Development Program Announces New Employment Partners

Step Up Savannah’s Chatham Apprentice Program (CAP) is excited to announce its new partnerships with local employers.

Starting in April, the program will host Starbucks, Grow with Google, Amazon, Georgia Ports Authority, Collins Quarter, Seimitsu and International Paper as new employment service partners. “We are thrilled about these new employers connecting with us to provide training, apprenticeships, and employment opportunities to our program participants,” said Chatham Apprentice Program Manager,

Tanika Rivers.

The Chatham Apprentice Program is a fourweek program that helps unemployed and under-employed Chatham County residents between the ages of 18-55 gain the skills they need to secure employment. Since 2009, the program has provided job training to 1,450 adults with a current average hourly wage of over $15/hour. The program provides soft skills, financial literacy, counseling services, record reviews, job coaching and job placement opportunities. The program has also recently expanded its certification pathways. Participants can receive Transportation Worker Identification Credential (TWIC), ServSafe, forklift safety, OSHA, and a partial commercial driver’s license (CDL) scholarship in partnership with Savannah Technical College. Additionally, program participants can train as a barista and explore IT professions. Graduates of the program also receive assistance with childcare and transportation. “The CAP program provides an opportunity for individuals in our community who need assistance to gain the skills and support needed to stabilize themselves in gainful employment within a four-to-six-week period. We know that once a family can sustain themselves with livable wages, they have a greater chance at realizing economic mobility for themselves and their children.”

The Chatham Apprentice Program is currently accepting applications for its next class March 29-April 22. Due to COVID-19, classes are held virtually Monday through Thursday from 11 a.m. – 3 p.m. To apply for the next Chatham Apprentice Program class, visit stepupsavannah. org/cap/. For more information on the Chatham Apprentice Program, contact Tanika Rivers at trivers@stepupsavannah.org. or call 912-232-6747, Option 1.