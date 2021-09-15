Step Up Savannah Partners with Southern Poverty Law Center and The Georgia Redistricting Alliance to Bring Webinar Series

Step Up Savannah, Inc. (SUS) has partnered with Southern Poverty Law Center and The Georgia Redistricting Alliance to bring Chatham County and the surrounding areas a webinar series on Redistricting. The goal of the webinar series is to create awareness around redistricting and the laws that inform that process. Chatham County, Bryan County, and Effingham County citizens are encouraged to participate to ensure they have the needed information to provide feedback to their local representatives about the redistricting process. In addition, anyone who completes the FREE three-part Redistricting Series will have the opportunity to become a community advocate for redistricting in their community.

“Redistricting is not a new process. It happens every ten years after a census. However, here is what we know to be true for our community and those living in contiguous counties like Bryan and Effingham that have large groups of low wealth communities and communities of color– those communities are traditionally underrepresented and undercounted in the census. Therefore, they are not represented in mapping. It is incumbent on the state legislature to ensure that all Georgians receive the representation they deserve and should have.” Said Alicia Johnson, executive director of Step Up Savannah, The Redistricting Series will be a 3-part series starting on September 15th at 6pm covering the general topics of Redistricting 101. That session will be followed by a Redistricting Mapping Training on September 22nd at 6pm where you will learn the ins and outs of how to draw your own voting maps. The last session will be on September 29th at 6pm and will cover how you can advocate in your own community for fair redistricting.

“ Unfortunately, communities of color historically have been used as pawns during redistricting cycles in ways that have diminished rather than protected or enhanced their political power and voting strength,” said Poy Winichakul, staff attorney for the Southern Poverty Law Center (SPLC). “Savannah residents and their elected officials have a unique opportunity this redistricting cycle to reverse that trend and embody true democracy by encouraging public participation and really listening to the will of their constituents by drawing fair maps.”

Register Here: bit.ly/2X5VtU8

This Redistricting Series is made possible through a partnership with Step Up Savannah, the Georgia Redistricting Alliance, and Southern Poverty Law Center.