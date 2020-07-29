Step Up Savannah Launches The 2020 Neighborhood Leadership Academy

Step Up Savannah (SUS) is accepting applications for its 2020 Neighborhood Leadership Academy (NLA) . Due to COVID-19, the classes will be offered virtually this year. Applications are being accepted now through August 13. The classes will convene over a 12-week period, every Monday, starting September 13 – November 30.

Step Up’s NLA brings together established and emerging leaders from diverse segments of the community to learn problem solving, critical thinking, policy making and advocacy skills. The goal is to help citizens develop community leadership skills aimed at positively impacting the underserved and unrepresented neighborhoods in the Savannah Chatham community. “The NLA is an essential asset in the fight against poverty in our city. NLA graduates become the voices and activists that are needed to move the needle in the right direction” said, Alicia M. Johnson, Executive Director of Step Up Savannah. “Savannah’s poverty rate is double the national average and in order to change that we need the collective dynamism of the entire community, working together to address the many facets of the poverty problem.”

To-date, there are over 200 NLA graduates, and this year’s class will be the 12th time this community leadership training program has been conducted. Only 25 applicants will be selected. Applicants will be interviewed during the week of August 24.

To apply, click docs. google.com/docu- ment/ d/ 1WkV- d6e8lUHcESwh2rrkADjd3mp WutDD2yeeKztsHkA/ edit?usp=sharing.