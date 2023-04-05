Step One Automotive Group Celebrates Teacher Appreciation Week With Inaugural Learning Legacy Award

Step One Automotive Group celebrates Teacher Appreciation Week (May 8th – May 12th) with their Inaugural Learning Legacy Award. Gifting $9,000 in $3,000 awards to three teachers in the Georgia, Florida and Alabama area, Step One is accepting applications from April 1st to April 21st and will award the winners on May 3rd, 2023.

“At Step One Automotive, we always support teachers and education in the communities we operate. This year we decided to celebrate Teacher Appreciation Week with the Inaugural Learning Legacy Award. Step One Automotive will give $9,000 in $3,000 awards to three teachers who are innovating the classroom experience states STEP ONE Marketing Manager Maja Ciric.

Learning Legacy award recipients will be required to provide updates including receipts, photos, and videos of the funded project’s progress at monthly intervals until completion. Recipients will have 6 months to complete the funded project. All information can be found on our landing page www.steponeautomotive.com/learning legacy-awards/ and on social media.