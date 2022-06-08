Step One Automotive Celebrates 5th Anniversary with Community Appreciation

Step One Automotive Group featuring Savannah Food Truck Force hosted Step Fest, a community appreciation day celebrating their 5th anniversary on last Sunday, June 5th, 2022 at Daffin Park.

“Step One Grab and Go meals for local heroes event was started in April 2020 when we found ourselves looking for a way to connect with and support our local community in a safe way amidst the pandemic. Wanting to take a step to support our local heroes, we started the Grab & Go meal events serving complimentary food to first responders, military, veterans and medical workers. Together with Savannah Food Truck force we served over 2,860 delicious meals (as of May 2022) at our 31st Grab & Go events for local heroes. This is a way we show appreciation by bringing the community together and supporting local businesses,” shares Step One Marketing Manager Maja Ciric, “This community event will be our way to say ‘Thank You’ to our team members and their families, our partners and the amazing Savannah community.” “Savannah Food Truck Force is Very excited to team up with Step on their fifth year anniversary and help raise money for charities in our community,” shares SFTF Vince Zambito. Hosting 15 trucks, this open to the public event will have live music entertainment, a kids area, super heroes, games, arts and crafts and community partners. Funds raised from raffle prizes will support Savannah Center for Low Vision for Blind and Low Vision and have different non-profits at events to promote and support their mission. “The Savannah Center for Blind and Low Vision is so blessed to be a part of this wonderful partnership with Step One Automotive. The love and compassion they have for the community aligns with the Centers mission to help those in our community who need support through Vision loss,” shares the Savannah CBLV Director of Development Leslie Eatherly.