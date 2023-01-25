Step One Auto Launches All New Step One Local Heroes Campaign

Step One Automotive Group launched an all new Local Heroes Campaign, last Tuesday, January 24th at the South Savannah Store located at 8701 Abercorn St, Savannah, GA 31406.

“Since April 2020, Step One Grab and Go Meals for Local Heroes was dedicated to bringing our community together, showing appreciation and supporting local businesses. Together with Savannah Food Truck force we served 3,300 delicious meals to first responders, military, veterans, and medical workers and honored fourteen incredible individuals and organizations. From veterans, police officers, EMS, medical workers, SWAT team members, single moms, cancer survivors, social workers, and volunteers, we put a spotlight on the dedicated givers in our community,” states STEP ONE Marketing Manager Maja Ciric.

“Moving forward in 2023, Step One Team will help share the story, volunteer and bring awareness to the incredible people and organizations that are making an impact every day. Every month, we will feature, interview and volunteer at different non-profit groups and are proud to announce THE DIVE SAVANNAH is our first recipient. We admire Kristy Crill’s tenacity in getting veterans off the street and with her partnership with Christ Church Anglican where she feeds, provides clothing, medical assistance, and resources for close to 200 homeless every Thursday,” adds Ciric.

“I am so grateful to all of our community partners who are dedicated to keeping The Dive successful and thriving. Each time an order is placed through our catering service, or someone volunteers or makes a donation to our Foundation, they are assisting to decrease the homeless epidemic in our amazing coastal community. We are especially thankful to Step One Automotive for all they do in Savannah and for their unwavering support of The Dive Savannah,” states The Dive Savannah Founder Kristy Crill