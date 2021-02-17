STEM Student Becomes Published BIPOC Playwright

The STEM Academy @ Bartlett is pleased to announce eighth grade student Yiming Low’s monologue “My Culture” has been chosen for publication in Theatrefolk’s book to be released later this year. Recently, Theatrefolk asked for BIPOC (Black, Indigenious, and People of Color) student writers to share their voices and perspectives through their original monologue submissions. Along with the honor of being a published playwright, Low will receive a prize of $100 for her monologue.

Dr. Jimmie Cave, STEM principal, says, “Yiming is an outstanding student and wonderful person. She has been a model of excellence throughout her middle school career at The STEM Academy. I am extremely proud of her and I am looking forward to what she will accomplish in the future. Congratulations, Yiming!” Theatrefolk specializes in plays for schools and student performers. The company believes that theatre has an essential place in schools, having plays produced across Canada, the US, and England.

“I am a champion for every kid being the hero of the story, and I am incredibly proud Yiming has made this a reality with the publication of her work for the world to see. Yiming proves middle school kids can change the world. We cannot wait to watch others perform

Yiming’s monologue,” states Hannah Glass, The STEM Academy’s Theatre Arts teacher.

Part of the Savannah Chatham County Public School System, The STEM Academy @ Bartlett is a specialty middle school serving sixth through eighth grade students. The school was Georgia’s first certified STEM middle school and has twice been chosen as FETC’s number one STEM middle school in the United States. The STEM Academy is a Lighthouse School to Watch, Apple Distinguished School, and a Georgia Department of Education STEAM certified middle school. For more information, contact The STEM Academy by phone at (912) 395-3500 or visit their website at stem.sccpss.com.