STEM Academy Students’ Project Nominated For Broadcom MASTERS

Two STEM Academy eighth graders have been nominated for the Broadcom MASTERS for their Science Fair project, “The Dangers of Microplastics Created by Fabric.” Nominees Zoe Chow and Samantha Dong have been chosen for this prestigious honor bestowed on the top 10% of sixth, seventh and eighth grade competitors at a Society for Science-affiliated science and engineering fairs in the United States.

Entries will be judged this summer and the top 300 projects will be announced September 1, 2021. The top 30 finalists will win an all-expense-paid trip to the national finals in Washington, DC to showcase their projects and visit sites that celebrate innovation through science, technology, engineering, and mathematics.

STEM Academy Principal Dr. Jimmie Cave says, “I’m extremely excited for these two students and our school. Zoe and Samantha have done an exceptional job on their projects. I’m happy to see their work getting recognized. To be nominated for the Broadcom MASTERS is a tremendous accomplishment.”

Since 2010, the Broadcom MASTERS has been the premier middle school STEM competition for rising stars in the Math, Applied Science, Technology, and Engineering fields in the middle grades. STEM Academy STEAM Coordinator Lauren Kelly says, “Zoe and Samantha have worked incredibly hard to execute an amazing project. As educators, we want our students to engage and enjoy learning. The work produced by these students shows exactly that. We are so proud of them and cannot wait to see the amazing things they accomplish.”