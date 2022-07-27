STC Practical Nursing Student Receives 2022 CCIA Scholarship

Cuyler Community Improvement Association, Inc. (CCIA) presented Savannah Technical College Practical Nursing Student Candice Medlock with the Ursuline B. Law Medical Scholarship. This $1,000 scholarship will be used for Practical Nursing program costs for Medlock, who is a single mother with five children.

According to Medlock’s nominating instructor STC Practical Nursing Department Head Rimina Lewis, Medlock previously dropped the program due to a series illness, but was determined to come back and complete the program. “She drives to the Savannah campus from Hinesville, Ga., and is always there an hour before class,” said Lewis. “Her level of dedication is what we need in nursing.” Medlock is scheduled to graduate in December 2022.

This scholarship was named in honor of Law’s family’s dedication to medical service. It is funded with proceeds from the CCIA’s historic Charity Hospital and Training School for Nurses fund. CCIA has been supporting students with college scholarships for decades. This is the third donation the organization has given to support STC students recently.

CCIA is a long established 501 (c)3 organization in the Savannah Chatham County area whose origins date back to 1979. At that time a group of neighbors took it upon themselves to improve the quality of life for their community. The main tenets of the organization are safety, sanitation, education, historical preservation and being good neighbors. The physical boundaries of Cuyler Community are: the south side of West Anderson Street to the northside of West 37th St.; the westside of MLK, Jr. Blvd. to the eastside of Ogeechee Rd./ Kolloch Street.

