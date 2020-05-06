Stay Safe in Your Worship

This is a particularly meaningful time of year for people of various faiths, with observations like Passover and Easter on the religious calendar. As challenging as it may be to change your annual traditions, it’s very important to stay committed to social distancing and avoid in-person gatherings right now.

Many houses of worship are offering online or virtual services rather than in-person gatherings.

Consider celebrating with family members who live outside your home via video chat.

Cook traditional foods at home to enjoy the familiar tastes and smells of the holiday.

Host a small celebration with the family in your household now and plan a larger celebration later when it’s safe to gather again.