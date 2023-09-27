State Superintendent To Visit A.B. Williams

By Savannah Tribune | on September 27, 2023

 
 

State Superintendent Richard Woods visited A.B. William Elementary School to present a banner for Literacy Leadership. This recognition is based on the growth made in reading scores on the 2023 GMAS from 28.51% in 2022 to 40.67% in 2023. In addition to A.B. Williams, Supt. Woods recognized seven (7) other schools with flags for academic growth in literacy: Heard Elementary, Jacob G. Smith Elementary, Largo-Tibet Elementary, New Hampstead K-8, Brock Elementary, Rice Creek K8, and West Chatham Elementary.

