State Senator Derek Mallow Weekly Update

Your Georgia General Assembly is in full swing as we begin the process of introducing new legislation, assigning them to relevant committees for review and amending or determining that they aren’t going to move forward. We also hosted the Governor for his State of the State remarks. In addition, the leadership of the Senate revealed their legislative initiatives for the 2023 General Assembly session as well as the future.

Gov. Brian Kemp gave his State of the State Address in the House chamber. He reflected on his first term and credited the state’s greatest achievements to both chambers working hand-in-hand with his office, resulting in economic growth. Gov. Kemp outlined education, public safety, and healthcare as legislative priorities. Gov. Kemp outlined some budget highlights as well, sighting the $1.9 billion to be devoted to education and fully fund the QBE Formula. Additionally, Gov. Kemp announced 17,500 new jobs that is expected to bring in more than $13 billion in investments to Georgia. More on the budget in a later installment of this article. In addition, Gov. Kemp announced his intention to fulfill former-Gov. Zell Miller’s vision for the HOPE Scholarship, covering 100% of tuition for eligible students. By covering

100% of tuition, students will receive roughly $1,000 in additional financial assistance in the coming school year.

In response to Gov. Kemp's State of the State Address, we in the minority hosted several press conferences to discuss what we see as missing action points that we believe would be a better way to help Georgians. The Minority Caucus while pleased with the economic growth under Gov. Kemp's leadership but calls for the Majority Caucus to reconsider the proposed implementation of state funding. Gov. Kemp ended his address by outlining his plans to ensure Georgians have access to affordable healthcare through new implementations with The Georgia Pathways to Coverage program.

The Minority Leadership outlined increasing the state’s minimum wage and economic development plans in business, especially minority owned businesses, increasing technology and STEM opportunities as well as increasing healthcare access and providers to Georgians across the state. We also outlined additional initiatives including codifying abortion access in the Georgia State Constitution, raising teacher’s pay by $10,000, a full expansion of Medicaid and repealing gun legislation to further restrict gun ownership.

In conclusion, I encourage you to please let me know of issues that are important to us in Savannah. Should you visit the Capitol during session, please stop and see me in 304-B of the Coverdell Legislative Office Building. My is derek.mallow@senate.ga.gov. I look forward to serving all of you.