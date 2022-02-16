State Representative Edna Jackson’s Weekly Update…February 13, 2022

The 2022 session of the Georgia General Assembly is picking up steam as we move bills through the committee process. Those that pass will come to the House of Representatives for a floor vote. The House had a busy week as we finalized and passed, overwhelmingly, the 2022 mid-year supplemental budget. This mid-year budget update took spending to $29.9 billion as we worked to balance the excess surplus from higher-than-expected revenues and COVID funding from the federal government. It has been sent to the Senate for consideration. As discussed in prior weeklies, we approved the governor’s plan to return $1.6 billion back to taxpayers. Georgia households will receive refunds between $250 and $500. The budget also includes a $2,000 raise for educators, and it reverses cuts made to education early in the pandemic when revenues initially plummeted.

Also included in the package is an acrossthe board $5,000 pay raise to state workers in hopes of curbing employee turnover. This is the first cost-of-living adjustment state workers have received in over 14 years. Another highlight is the $10 million to fund service cancelable loans to Georgia students enrolled in behavioral health degree programs in hopes of bolstering mental health workforce. This program is the most expensive element of the behavioral health proposal announced late last month.

Chatham County and other communities are currently considering the adoption of a local option sales tax, known as “TSPLOST”, which would be dedicated to funding local transportation infrastructure. TSPLOST requires communities to submit a list of projects the projected revenues would fund, and voters have to approve the projects and the sales tax expansion in a special election. To that end, House Bill 907 specifies the dates in which a special election may be called to present this question to voters. This legislation passed easily to allow communities to decide if they want to ask for a special election on TSPLOST. We also passed House Bill 867, known as the ‘Truth in Prescription Pricing for Patients Act’, which relates to the regulation and licensure of pharmacy benefit managers. The bill requires a pharmacy benefit manager (PBM) to calculate an insured’s cost-sharing requirements for a prescription drug at the point of sale based on the prescription drug’s true net cost. This legislation passed easily. I personally co-sponsored House Bill 1095, which would give local law enforcement agencies the option to destroy certain firearms seized by law enforcement, rather than forcing law enforcement to sell all seized firearms and return them to circulation within the community. Law enforcement agencies in cities throughout Georgia have been asking legislators to give them this option for many years. I was proud to co-sponsor this bill and give local communities that have been affected by gun violence another tactic for addressing this persistent problem within their communities.

In conclusion, I encourage you to please let me know of issues that are important to you in Savannah and Chatham County. I am in office 604-C of the Coverdell Legislative Building at the Capitol. My office phone number is (404) 656- 0265 and my email is edna. jackson@house.ga.gov. I look forward to this session and serving all of you.