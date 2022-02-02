State Rep. Edna Jackson Co-Sponsors Gun Destruction Legislation

State Representative Edna Jackson has signed on to House Bill 1095. She joins fellow Savannah Representative Derek Mallow and other members of the Georgia House of Representatives in trying to pass a law that would allow local law enforcement agencies to destroy weapons in the effort of disposing of these lethal guns.

Rep. Jackson stated, “When a final judgment is entered finding a defendant guilty of the commission or attempted commission of a crime against any of our citizens or guilty of the commission of a crime involving the illegal possession of a weapon, those weapons must be destroyed. Too often these guns find their way back on the streets instead of being removed and destroyed, stopping their use in future crimes,” said Jackson. “This continued merry-go-round of weapons being used in multiple crimes after returning to the streets must end.”

The bill was introduced on January 27th and will be assigned to a committee for review when the Georgia House of Representatives reconvenes next week.

To schedule an interview with Edna Jackson, please call 912-655-5637 or email at ednajackson3@comcast.net.